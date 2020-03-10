Police are searching for a shooter who allegedly killed a man in a Renton parking lot Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Rainier Avenue South around 1:41 p.m. and found an unresponsive man sitting in the driver’s seat of a white vehicle, Renton police said in a statement. Witnesses said they saw a man fire several shots into the car.

Medical personnel began life-saving measures on the victim when they arrived, but he died at the scene, the statement said.

The shooter, who’s described as being in his mid-20s or 30s, was last seen running north away from the area. Officials said he’s considered armed and dangerous.

“If spotted call 911 immediately, do not confront,” police tweeted.

The shooting occurred near Renton High School, which implemented a temporary lockdown while police and a K9 team searched for the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the shooting to contact Detective Jason Renggli at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov or Detective Mark Coleman at mcoleman@rentonwa.gov.