Seattle and King County law-enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked two women in Belltown and the University District last week, police said in a Tuesday statement.

King County deputies began investigating an assault that occurred on a Metro bus last Wednesday when a man kicked a fellow passenger in the head.

He had boarded the bus around University Way Northeast and Northeast 43rd Street in the University District when he became upset with a woman talking on the phone, police said. According to surveillance footage of the incident, he then got up from his seat, stepped toward her and kicked her in the head, giving her a concussion, police said.

A day later, a 56-year-old woman was planting flowers at the base of a tree on the sidewalk at Fourth Avenue and Blanchard Street in Belltown, when a man — who officials believe is the same person who assaulted the woman on the bus — walked up behind her and kicked her in the side of the head, according to police.

In video footage of the assault, the man can be seen walking away afterward — south on Fourth Avenue — while the woman rolls onto the ground clutching her head.

She ended up suffering serious injuries, including about 10 fractures to her cheekbone, nose, sinuses and eye socket, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.