Kent police say the Nov. 18 shooting happened after Joseph Anthony Lasseson became enraged because his girlfriend knew where another man lived.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old Federal Way man who was charged last week with first-degree assault domestic violence for allegedly shooting his girlfriend inside a Kent sports bar, according to King County prosecutors.

Joseph Anthony Lasseson, who has “an extensive history of domestic violence,” was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and domestic-violence felony violation of a court order that has been in place since August to protect the woman he is accused of shooting, court records show. He is wanted on a $500,000 warrant.

The shooting happened Nov. 18 as Lasseson, his girlfriend and another couple were at the Gators Sports Bar in the 21600 block of 84th Avenue South celebrating a birthday, charging papers say. Around 12:30 a.m., the female friend of the victim suggested the foursome go back to her boyfriend’s place to continue celebrating, telling Lasseson’s girlfriend, “You know where he lives,” say the charges.

Lasseson became enraged that his girlfriend knew where the other woman’s boyfriend lived, according to charging papers. Lasseson and his girlfriend began to argue and Lasseson pulled out a gun, briefly held it to her neck, then lowered it and shot her once in the abdomen, say the charges.

Police say the shooting was captured by the bar’s video-surveillance cameras.

The wounded woman collapsed to the floor and Lasseson attempted to pull her outside, but several patrons tried to intervene. Lasseson is accused of punching at least one of the patrons before leaving the bar in a vehicle with a different woman who appeared to know him, the charges say.