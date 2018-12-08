A 25-year-old Kent man was shot killed early Saturday morning. Police say the suspect is "armed and dangerous."

A 25-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting Saturday in Kent, according to police.

Police are searching for a 20-year-old Kent man who “should be considered armed and dangerous.” The police department added in a news release that the shooting was “not a random incident,” but is connected to a dispute.

Police arrived at the scene in the West Hill area of Kent at about 1:30 a.m. to find the 25-year-old man wounded.