A 38-year-old man died at Harborview after a shooting Friday near 24th Avenue and East Yesler Way, according to Seattle Police and the King County Medical Examiner.

A man injured in a Friday shooting near Leschi and the Central District died of his injuries at Harborview, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter.

The man was 38-year-old Marshall Bennett, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday. The office said it ruled Bennett’s death a homicide.

Witnesses called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. Friday to report the shooting near 24th Avenue and East Yesler Way, according to Seattle Police. The man was transported to Harborview by car, the hospital said.

The shooting is still under investigation, said SPD spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud. Officers have not yet determined whether the shooting was connected to other recent incidents in the area, Michaud said.

In August, Seattle Police investigated reports of shots fired in the 100 block of 25th Avenue South as well as possible drive-by shootings near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street and near 22nd Avenue and East Pine Street, according to the blotter.

The department plans to increase “proactive patrolling” in the Central District in response to the incident, Michaud said.