Sheriff's office deputy placed on leave, per protocol, after shooting.

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man in a home in Stanwood on Sunday. The deputy was one of three that were responding to a report of a “domestic violence assault,” Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said.

The deputies arrived at around 2:40 a.m. after a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend had assaulted her and that he had a weapon, according to the statement from the agency known as SMART. The deputies gave the man “verbal commands” before shooting him.

The woman, 38, was hiding with her children, ages 6, 10 and 11, in a bedroom during the incident, the statement said.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice, while SMART investigates the incident, according to the statement. Results of the probe will be sent to the county prosecutor for review.

The deputy has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, SMART said.