At least two people were injured after reports of gunfire Saturday at Southcenter mall, according to Tukwila police. Seattle and Tukwila police are responding to the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the mall, according to Tukwila police spokesperson Victor Masters.

The shooting occurred just before noon on the mall’s east side, Masters said. According to reports on social media, shoppers fled the area after hearing gunshots around that time.

People inside the mall sheltered in stores after the shooting, according to accounts posted on social media and a caller to The Seattle Times. Tukwila police tweeted at 12:25 p.m. that officers were clearing the mall, and if people were sheltered in place in a store, they should stay where they were until contacted by officers.

Masters added that no arrests had been made as of 1:30 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol has closed all exits from Interstate 5 and Interstate 405 while authorities investigate.

Officers are on scene of a reported shooting in the Southcenter District. Please avoid the area. More info will be shared as it becomes available. — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 1, 2021

Driving to Southcenter Mall just now in Seattle heading to Nordstrom. Police are on scene.



Saw people hiding behind bushes at a crosswalk, shooing away people trying to cross and head to mall. People running.



Not sure what’s going on – but stay away #Seattle — Cody Permenter (@somecody) May 1, 2021

This is a developing story that will be updated.