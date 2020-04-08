State and local police responded to a large disturbance at Monroe Correctional Complex Wednesday evening after a couple hundred inmates began threatening to set fires and possibly take corrections officers hostage, a Washington State Patrol spokeswoman said.

Law enforcement arrived at the prison just after 7 p.m., State Trooper Heather Axtman said. She confirmed the inmates were making threats, but she said she didn’t know whether violence had broken out. No injuries had been reported as of 8 p.m.

Two inmates at the Monroe prison described the tense unfolding situation in electronic messages to The Seattle Times on Wednesday evening.

One called it “off the hook,” saying corrections officers were possessed “these grenades that shoot pellets to control what the hell is going on,” apparently referring to “blast balls,” explosive devices that shoot out small projectiles.

Another man said: “It’s bad over here again. People are starting to run outdoors, throw food and all.”

State troopers, Monroe police and the Department of Corrections (DOC) have set up security around the perimeter of the prison, Axtman said.

“If it does get bigger, we do have the ability to activate larger teams … But we don’t have any confirmation of exactly what’s going on,” she said.

Multiple DOC spokespersons did not immediately provide additional information Wednesday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear what touched off the disturbance.

The conflict unfolded on the same day inmates at the prison’s minimum-security unit were told that additional inmates had tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, DOC confirmed the first infection in the unit. Late Tuesday, the agency announced two additional inmates had tested positive. And Wednesday, the DOC acknowledged an additional three inmates had tested positive, for a total of six at the prison.

Inmates and families of those confined at the unit have raised alarms, saying inmates are vulnerable in the dorm-like setting where men share living and recreations spaces, making it difficult or impossible to practice social distancing recommended by public-health officials.

Nick Straley, an attorney for Columbia Legal Services, on Wednesday night said the organization will file an emergency motion Thursday on behalf of the inmates with the state Supreme Court asking for immediate action to address the DOCs’ “inadequate COVID-19 response” at the Monroe prison. The group, which has filed a lawsuit seeking the release of thousands of state prison inmates out of coronavirus concerns, will request the court appoint a special master to ensure the DOC provides adequate information about the agency’s actions.

“DOC and the Governor have been warned for weeks about how COVID-19 will impact the people inside prisons and rather than release people to address the pandemic, which is the step that all objective public health experts, including the WHO, recommend, DOC and the Governor have refused to release anyone, even the most vulnerable people living behind bars. Even the Trump Administration understands the need to release people,” Straley said in an email.

No further information about the disturbance was immediately available.