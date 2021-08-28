The weekend is off to a violent start after several shootings and close calls in neighborhoods across Seattle late Friday and early Saturday.

In one case, a man was hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet downtown. The other incidents involved fights, two of them near clubs, with one man shot suffering life-threatening injuries.

Downtown at around 11 p.m. Friday, a stray bullet hit a 32-year-old man in the shoulder blade. Officers found him hiding in the bus tunnel entrance in the 300 block of Pine Street. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses say the man was hit as two other men were shooting at each other near Second Avenue and Pine Street, according to police, but no suspects have been identified. Police reported finding 11 shell casings in the area.

At 11:45 p.m. in Pioneer Square, a nightclub employee reported a fight and gunshots outside at Occidental Avenue South and Yesler Way. There were no reports of injuries, according to police.

Police arriving at the scene pursued a car leaving the area until it crashed at 21st Avenue and Yesler Way, according to police. Two of the four people in the car fled, but were later found and booked into jail. Three firearms and multiple spent shell casings were found in the vehicle.

In West Seattle at 1:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting.

A 22-year-old man had been injured in a fight, then shot at when he tried to run away, according to police, who said the man refused to speak with them. The other person involved in the fight was not found, according to police.

During the shooting, a bullet went through a van parked along the road, missing a woman asleep inside.

Later, in Chinatown International District, a 28-year-old man was shot in a parking lot at 12th Avenue South and South Main Street after a fight at a nearby club, Seattle police said witnesses told them.

Police arrived at 1:45 a.m. to find the man with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police did not report any arrests.