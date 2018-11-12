After reportedly assaulting his mother, a 26-year-old Renton man was fatally shot by his grandfather on Saturday night.

A 78-year-old Renton man fatally shot and killed his grandson Saturday night during a domestic-violence incident, according to Renton police, who believe the older man was acting in self-defense.

Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Elma Place Northeast around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, where a 26-year-old man had reportedly assaulted his mother, said Renton police Cmdr. Dave Leibman.

The grandfather, who called 911, reported that after witnessing the assault on his daughter, he went and got his gun in order to protect her and shot his grandson, who died at the scene, according to Leibman. There were two other people inside the home at the time.

After the shooting, the grandfather put his gun away and then went outside, where he was contacted by officers. He and the other people in the home all reported that the 26-year-old was often violent toward family members, Leibman wrote in a news release.

Based on the grandson’s statements and actions before the shooting, police have concluded the grandfather was in fear for his life and was defending his daughter when he shot his grandson. He was not arrested, Liebman said. A final decision on whether charges will be filed will be made after the incident is reviewed by King County prosecutors.