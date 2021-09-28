Des Moines police released a video of the scene outside La Familia Pub and Lounge that preceded a shooting early Sunday that left three people dead and three injured.

Police are asking the public to send tips that may help them identify suspects.

The video shows a crowd with some people arguing in the parking lot area and some instances of altercations turning physical. A man is seen violently pushing several women away. A man can be seen beating another individual to the ground; that person remains ducked down as people attempt to break up the fight.

The video does not show the shooting that occurred about five minutes later, and it’s unclear what people were arguing about. Des Moines police shared the video on Facebook. (Warning: The video contains profanities.)

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is collecting tips through its website at www.crimestoppers.com, according to the post. People with tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Individuals can also call the department’s tip line at 206-807-6871, police said. People with information leading to an arrest can remain anonymous if they choose, police said.

Police had not identified any suspects by Monday afternoon and were sifting through video surveillance from the pub and nearby witnesses, and also following up on tips received from the public, said Sgt. Scott Oak, Des Moines police spokesperson.