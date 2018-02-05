Renton police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a shooting Sunday that left a man in critical condition.

Renton police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect in a shooting early Sunday morning that left a man in critical condition.

The victim, 38, was shot in the chest and face just after 1 a.m. outside the Williams Avenue Pub, police said. He was in Harborview Medical Center in critical condition on Sunday evening.

According to police, the victim and suspect had argued before the shooting. The suspect was last seen walking away from the shooting scene.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and between 160 and 170 pounds. Police say his hair was worn in dreadlocks and his hairline may be receding. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt.