Police are asking for information about the Aug. 12 shooting, the suspect vehicle or its owner.

Seattle Police detectives have released surveillance-camera images of a car wanted in a shooting in the Rainier Valley earlier this month and are asking the public for help identifying it or its owner.

The shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 in the 7400 block of Rainier Avenue left a 20-year-old-man critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police department. He is still recovering from his wounds, police said. They did not identify the man.

Seattle Police released images of a silver Honda Pilot that fled the scene with two people believed to be connected to the shooting. Police say the victim was attempting to park his car when he pulled alongside the SUV and stopped, preparing to parallel park into a space behind it. Detectives say the occupants of the SUV opened fire on the man, striking him several times.

Detectives were able to obtain images of the suspect vehicle from nearby surveillance cameras.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle to contact detectives at 206-233-5000.