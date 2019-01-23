The caller used a messaging app to disguise his number, but a detective was able to talk to him on the phone for more than an hour, police said,

Police believe threatening calls made to three child-care centers in Edmonds on Monday came from a man outside of Washington.

There appears to be no immediate threat to the community, Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure said Tuesday. The caller used a messaging app to disguise his number, but a detective was able to talk to him on the phone for more than an hour, McClure said.

“Based on communications, he’s a disturbed individual,” McClure said. “We’re going to try to find him and hold him accountable for these actions.”

Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, a Grow With Us Preschool and Childcare center and a Great Kids Academy center received phone calls from a man who made threats about shooting and harming children, McClure said. Another Grow With Us site later received a call, and the caller made a vague threat about coming to the child-are center.

The centers went into lockdown as staff called 911 and staff at other sites, who then also reported the threats, McClure said. It wasn’t immediately clear which sites had received threats, so officers from Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police departments and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to three Grow With Us and two Great Kids Academy sites.

When officers arrived at one of the child-care centers, a staff member was on the phone with the caller, McClure said. The officer was handed the phone and spoke with the caller, he said.

Most children enrolled in Great Kids Academy are between 1 and 5 years old, a staff member said, while Grow With Us takes care of children between 1 and 12, according to its website.

A school and day care in the Shoreline area also received threats on Monday, and McClure said officials are investigating whether there is any connection to the Edmonds calls.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, said the calls don’t appear to be connected. The caller who threatened Lake Forest Park Montessori School and a day care in Shoreline made more generic threats and used a different number. The threats were determined not to be credible, Abbott said.

Edmonds police are working with other regional agencies and is prepared to partner with federal agencies if appropriate, McClure said.