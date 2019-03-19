A police officer was stabbed with a knife by a blind man who was reportedly harassing neighbors in his apartment building in the Chinatown-International District late Monday night, police said.

The officer was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and later released, police wrote in a news release.

Officers responded to the apartment building in the 300 block of Maynard Avenue South at 10 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of ongoing problems neighbors were having with the suspect, the release said. The suspect had reportedly wrapped raw meat around a neighbor’s door handle, urinated on the linoleum outside their door and smeared toothpaste on the peephole of their door.

Tenants were at first afraid to come out of their apartments and let police into the building because the suspect was roaming a common area, police said. However, they later told officers that the suspect’s behavior had become increasingly erratic.

As police approached the suspect’s apartment, he came out and began swinging a tactical knife, slashing one officer in the face and arm, police said. The officer and the armed man fell through a locked hallway door and police were able to arrest him.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of three counts of investigation of assault with a deadly weapon.