BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer has been charged with harassment with threats to kill after an altercation outside a Burlington bar where he is accused of threatened people with a loaded handgun.

The charge in Skagit County Superior Court includes a weapon enhancement, The Skagit Valley Herald reported.

Leventine Hall, 29, was arrested early Tuesday after bar employees called 911 to report a belligerent man in the parking lot with a gun, according to court documents.

According to witnesses, Hall had been drinking at the bar with others and as they were leaving, two men they had met started to get in a physical altercation, court documents said. Hall allegedly tried to get between them, and was knocked to the ground, documents said.

Hall then allegedly walked to a vehicle, pulled out a loaded handgun, cocked it and threatened the other two men, documents state.

Those two men left, but employees who had also come to break up the fight reported they had begun to seek cover fearing he would start firing, court documents said.

Burlington police officers located the vehicle Hall was riding in and arrested him.

He was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, and released after posting $25,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.