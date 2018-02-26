No one was injured in the shooting Monday morning at Oakland High School.

A Tacoma high school is on lockdown after a gunshot was fired inside a restroom Monday morning, according to police.

No one was injured by the gunshot that reportedly struck a wall at Oakland High School, Tacoma police said.

Four students in custody and police are looking for two more, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. The gun used in the shooting believed to be in a car and police are awaiting a search warrant, the newspaper reports.

Oakland, an alternative high school, has 250 to 300 students ages 14 to 21, according to the Tacoma School District website.

Two boys, ages 12 and 15, were arrested for allegedly threatening violence in separate incidents at two Tacoma schools in the past few days.