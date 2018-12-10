The sheriff's office said they have probable cause to arrest the suspect on suspicion of murder and called him "armed and dangerous."

The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a November shooting near White Center that killed a 26-year-old man, according to a media release.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Mical D. Roberts, 24, who is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and 250 pounds. The sheriff’s office said there is probable cause to arrest Roberts on suspicion of murder and called him “armed and dangerous.”

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said Roberts is wanted for the shooting death of Ricardo Villaenor on Nov. 19. Deputies responded to a 911 call from a frantic woman hiding in a bedroom closet saying a shooting was occurring at a house in the 10000 block of First Avenue Southwest, where Villaenor lived with several other people.

When deputies arrived, they found Villaenor with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. The suspect fled in a vehicle before deputies arrived, according to the media release. Abbott said the men apparently did not know one another.

The sheriff’s office is not yet releasing information on how it identified the suspect, Abbott said.