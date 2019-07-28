Seattle police arrested a suspected armed robber Friday evening after he allegedly brandished a stolen pistol and took $60 from a man in Capitol Hill.

A 20-year-old man told police he was trying to buy marijuana from the suspected robber, who took his money and ran off, according to a Seattle Police Department blog post.

A police officer responding to the 1500 block of East Republican Street, where the robbery occurred, saw the “heavily breathing and profusely sweating” suspect run out of an alley about a block away, police said.

The suspect, also 20, was arrested and booked into King County jail for investigation of robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Police found a black Taurus 9mm handgun, previously reported stolen from a Kent home, in a dumpster in the alley.