Two men were wounded in shootings Saturday evening in South Seattle.

Seattle Police Department officers responded to 2701 Beacon Ave. S. at about 6:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A man was found there with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a post on the SPD Blotter.

A second man, also shot in the leg, was found in the 4500 block of South Holly Street.

Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

911 dispatchers took several reports of gunshots in the vicinity of South Holly Street at around 6:46 p.m. One caller reported hearing 20 shots.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives were investigating both incidents. People with any information about the shootings were asked to call 206-233-5000.