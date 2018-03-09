Jacob Gonzales has been identified as a person of interest in the death of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham, whose decapitated body was found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker Saturday on Camano Island

The man being sought in connection with the decapitation of a woman on Camano Island may be headed to the Las Vegas area in a silver 1998 Honda Civic, the Island County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two-door Civic that Jacob Gonzales is believed to be driving has Washington license plates BHR 7424, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Gonzales, 34, has been identified as a person of interest in the death of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham, whose decapitated body was found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker Saturday in an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, according to authorities.

Island County Sheriff Mark Brown said Wednesday Gonzales was believed to be armed.

A woman who knows Gonzales and Cunningham described them as boyfriend and girlfriend, originally from California. The woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the couple lived with her family in an apartment in Stanwood for a brief time about 2½ years ago.

The couple later moved to a trailer on Camano Island, she said.

“It’s just crazy,” the woman told The Seattle Times. “They were in my house, around my kids and I never thought he was capable of something like this.”