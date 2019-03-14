The man who was shot is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. No officers were injured.

A 27-year-old man was shot by Federal Way police officers after opening fire on them during a traffic stop Thursday evening, according to police.

The man was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in a text message.

The incident occurred after officers responded to an armed robbery at The Commons Mall, police spokesman Comm. Kurt Schwan said in an email. Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspect’s vehicle near the 1800 block of South 333rd Street.

Schwan said one of the car’s occupants began shooting at officers, and three officers returned fire and shot the man.

No officers were injured. Officers administered life-saving measures on the man who was shot before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center, Schwan said.

The Valley Investigation Team will conduct an independent investigation, Schwan said. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, following standard protocol, he said.