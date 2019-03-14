No officers were injured. The man who was shot has been taken to Harborview Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

A 27-year-old man was shot by Federal Way police officers after opening fire on them during a traffic stop Thursday evening, according to police.

The incident occurred after officers responded to an armed robbery at The Commons Mall, police spokesman Comm. Kurt Schwan said in an email. Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspect’s vehicle near the 1800 block of South 333rd Street.

Schwan said one of the car’s occupants began shooting at officers, and three officers returned fire, shooting the man.

No officers were injured. Officers administered life-saving measures on the man who was shot before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center, Schwan said. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The Valley Investigation Team will independently probe the incident, according to Schwan. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, following standard protocol, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.