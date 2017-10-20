The couple were in the process of getting a divorce, said King County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West.
“Our suspect fired multiple shots, shooting and killing his wife, and then turned the gun on himself — shot himself in the face,” West said.
Medics tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to live, West said.
The couple was at the home with their teenage son and the man’s mother.
“They (the couple) were in the process of a divorce,” West said. The son had heard them arguing before the shots were fired, she said.
“It’s devastating,” West said. “Some of the woman’s family is there, and they’re distraught.”
