Police are investigating a domestic-violence incident that ended with a man allegedly shooting and killing a woman in North Seattle, before shooting himself at the Washington Park Arboretum.

Officers responded to the 42-year-old woman’s home in the 7500 block of 25th Avenue Northeast around 1:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a man with a gun, according to a Seattle police statement.

When police entered the home, they found the woman had suffered a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website

Police then began searching for a “person of interest” — someone the woman had previously been dating, the statement said.

Just before 2:45 p.m., officers received a report of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a park bench in the Arboretum. When they arrived, officers determined he was the same person involved in the North Seattle shooting, police said.

Medics transported the man — who is 34 years old, according to a Seattle fire spokesperson — to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.