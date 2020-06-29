Police are investigating a domestic-violence incident that ended with a man allegedly shooting and killing a woman in North Seattle, before shooting himself at the Washington Park Arboretum.
Officers responded to the 42-year-old woman’s home in the 7500 block of 25th Avenue Northeast around 1:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a man with a gun, according to a Seattle police statement.
When police entered the home, they found the woman had suffered a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
Police then began searching for a “person of interest” — someone the woman had previously been dating, the statement said.
Just before 2:45 p.m., officers received a report of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a park bench in the Arboretum. When they arrived, officers determined he was the same person involved in the North Seattle shooting, police said.
Medics transported the man — who is 34 years old, according to a Seattle fire spokesperson — to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
No further information was immediately available.