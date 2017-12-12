The suspect allegedly threatened a bus driver, broke into a house, stole an Audi from a car dealership and crashed into a University District home.

A man was critically injured Monday night after threatening a bus driver, breaking into a house, stealing an Audi from a car dealership and crashing into a University District home, police said.

The suspect, identified by Seattle police as a 27-year-old man from Orting, Pierce County, began his alleged 40-minute crime spree on Monday by threatening a bus driver near the intersection of Interstate 5 and Northeast 65th Street. The initial report said he was armed with a knife.

About 20 minutes later, the same man reportedly broke into a house in the 4700 block of 11th Avenue Northeast. Police said he then entered a car dealership on the same block and sped away in a stolen Audi.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect struck several parked vehicles in the 5300 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast and crashed into the front porch of a house, trapping the suspect. A natural-gas line was also damaged as a result of the crash.

Police and firefighters evacuated nearby homes, shut off the gas in the area and rescued the suspect from the Audi. No one in the home was injured.

The suspect, who police said was carrying a sheathed knife on his waistband when he was removed from the vehicle, was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about possible charges.