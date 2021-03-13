Seattle police said they arrested people downtown Saturday night for investigation of assaulting an officer, obstruction, pedestrian interference and resisting arrest.

Posts on social media indicated a march was planned in protest of the killing of Breonna Taylor one year ago by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter at about 8:30 p.m. it was monitoring a group marching in the area of Second Avenue and Columbia Street. Some in the crowd had moved construction signs and other objects into the street to block traffic, police said.

Arrests were made in that vicinity, and later in the 200 block of Cherry Street, as the group neared Pike Place Market. Police said people should avoid the area. Another SPD post showed pictures of a Starbucks store at Second Avenue and Lenora Street with smashed windows and graffiti.

Video from the chaotic scene showed police on bicycles pushing groups of people through the streets and making arrests.

The situation was ongoing at 10 p.m.