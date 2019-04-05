By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle police arrested a man Friday suspected of assaulting a 61-year-old man at a Rainier Beach bus stop and leaving him with a traumatic brain injury, according to the department.

The victim, who has developmental disabilities, was struck with a baseball bat while sitting at a bus stop at Rainier Avenue South and South Fisher Place around 12:40 p.m. March 24, according to Seattle police.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with severe head injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, according to police.

Police identified a suspect’s car using surveillance footage and asked the public for help in finding the alleged assailant. Police arrested a 38-year-old man Friday morning after learning he was trying to sell the car online, according to police.

The man will be booked into King County Jail, according to police.

Most Read Local Stories

Asia Fields: afields@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @asiakmfields.