Seattle police arrested a man Friday suspected of assaulting a 61-year-old man at a Rainier Beach bus stop and leaving him with a traumatic brain injury, according to the department.

The victim, who has developmental disabilities, was struck with a baseball bat while sitting at a bus stop at Rainier Avenue South and South Fisher Place around 12:40 p.m. March 24, according to Seattle police.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with severe head injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, according to police.

Police identified a suspect’s car using surveillance footage and asked the public for help in finding the alleged assailant. Police arrested a 38-year-old man Friday morning after learning he was trying to sell the car online, according to police.

The man will be booked into King County Jail, according to police.