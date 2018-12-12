There were no reports of shots fired and the Wednesday morning lockdowns, which extended to Issaquah Middle and Clark Elementary schools, have been canceled.

Police have taken one person into custody after a report of a gun at Issaquah High School led to three school lockdowns Wednesday morning, according to a city spokesman.

There were no reports of shots fired and the lockdowns, which extended to Issaquah Middle and Clark Elementary schools have been canceled, according to tweets from the city of Issaquah. All students and staff are safe, according to the district.

The city spokesman, Thomas Rush, initially said two suspects were in police custody, but is now saying only one person is in police custody.

Skyline High School, also in the Issaquah School District, was on lockdown shortly before noon while police investigated an unrelated potential threat, according to a post by the school district. Skyline students were being moved to the stadium area so law enforcement could search the building around 12:30 p.m., according to the district. Students will be let back into the school when law enforcement is sure conditions are safe.

King County sheriff spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the threat was written on a bathroom wall. Deputies responded with bomb detector dogs to clear the building.

Rush did not release information about the person taken into custody in connection with the Issaquah High School incident and did not say whether the suspect is a student.

Issaquah High School was on lockdown from around 10:30 to 11:02 a.m. after a staff member reported a potential threat, according to the district. Counselors have been sent to the school for students who need support.

Some high-school students on their way to school were diverted to the Issaquah Middle School while police investigated.