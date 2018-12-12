There were no reports of shots fired and the Wednesday morning lockdowns, which extended to Issaquah Middle and Clark Elementary schools, have been canceled.

Police have arrested one person and has another in custody after a report of a gun at Issaquah High School led to three school lockdowns Wednesday morning, according to a city spokesman.

There were no reports of shots fired and the lockdowns, which extended to Issaquah Middle and Clark Elementary schools have been canceled, according to tweets from the city of Issaquah. All students and staff are safe, according to the district.

Skyline High School, also in the Issaquah School District, was on lockdown shortly before noon while police investigated an unrelated potential threat, according to a post by the school district. Skyline students were being moved to the stadium area so law enforcement could search the building around 12:30 p.m., according to the district. Students will be let back into the school when law enforcement is sure conditions are safe.

City spokesman Thomas Rush did not release information about the people arrested in connection with the Issaquah High School incident and did not say whether they are students.

Issaquah High School was on lockdown from around 10:30 to 11:02 a.m. after a staff member reported a potential threat, according to the district. Counselors have been sent to the school for students who need support.

Some high-school students on their way to school were diverted to the Issaquah Middle School while police investigated.