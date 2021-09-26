Police are searching for a shooter who killed a gas-station employee early Sunday in Lynnwood.

At around 5:40 a.m., Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting in the 14800 block of Highway 99, finding the male employee dead inside, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Detectives investigating the case believe the shooter was trying to rob the store.

The sheriff’s office released an image of the suspected shooter, who fled the scene, captured from store security video, and are asking anyone who can help identify the person to call 911.