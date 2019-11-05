Richland police are looking for a man who they say broke into an Eastern Washington home early Sunday and fled after an 11-year-old girl woke to find him looming over her bed.

The man, a stranger to the girl, was described in a Monday post on the Richland Police Department’s Facebook page as having blue, gray or green eyes; short, light brown hair; an average build; and “a saggy face, possibly with dark spots or ‘liver spots.’ His voice is harsh or raspy and he smelled strongly of cigarette smoke,” police said.

He was also described as being in his 40s and having a cut on his left hand and possibly on the right side of his chest.

When the girl awoke to find the man standing over her, she fought him off and he fled, police said.

“She was brave, for sure,” Richland detective Sgt. Drew Florence said.

Police said the man likely got in through an unlocked garage door. A couple of car prowls were reported in the area around the same time. Police are urging people to check their vehicles and cameras for suspicious activity and to make sure doors and windows are secure each night.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 509-628-0333.