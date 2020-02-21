Edmonds police are looking for a man they believe fatally shot a 7-Eleven clerk and poses a “serious threat” to the public.

A customer found the 64-year-old clerk’s body shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in the store off Highway 99 in Edmonds, according to statement from the city of Edmonds.

A search for the suspect, with help from canines and officers from Snohomish County, King County and the Washington State Patrol, was fruitless, the city said.

Edmonds police reviewed surveillance video from inside the store and released a still photo of the suspect. The man had his jacket hood up and face covered when he entered the store.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION-Occurred this morning at the 7-11 Store on Highway 99 at 238th ST SW. Suspect at large. His picture posted below. Detectives at the location. Sgt. Hawley PIO for incident. Will be at Safeway Parking lot for media by 8:30 am. pic.twitter.com/7h64ns6H1d — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) February 21, 2020

Anyone with information about the man or the shooting is asked to call the Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0200. Tips can also be left at 425-771-0212 or submitted through the Edmonds Police website.