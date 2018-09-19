Four Cleveland High School students were detained after a report of shots fired.

Police also investigated a report of shots fired near Cleveland High School in the 5500 block of 15th Avenue South in Beacon Hill.

Cleveland High School went into a lock down that has since been lifted, according to Seattle Public Schools. Seattle Police have not reported any injuries from the shooting.

The school went into a lock down during lunch after students reported shots fired near the school, according to a statement from Seattle Public Schools. The suspects fled to an area near Dearborn Park Elementary School resulting in another lock down, the statement said.

Seattle Police said no shots were fired on the school’s campus and school has been released. Four people were detained, according to the department.