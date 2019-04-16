Police believe a body found Tuesday inside a truck left in an apartment complex parking lot is that of a 38-year-old man who was the victim of an apparent carjacking in Kent on Monday night.

The carjacking victim was identified by police as Jared Sperling, who was visiting the East Hill Storage facility in the 10600 block of Southeast 240th Street. Kent Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner said Sperling was the registered owner of the vehicle and detectives believe the body is his. Formal identification will be made by the medical examiner, he said.

Kent police Detective Melanie Robinson said an attacker forced his way into Sperling’s pickup at the gate of the facility. Robinson said the attacker then drove the truck from the scene with the owner inside before officers could respond.

Police released photographs of the truck and Sperling on Tuesday morning and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Later in the day, the truck was located in the parking lot of the Cascade Homes apartment complex with a body inside, according to police and news reports. Police did not say how the victim died.

Detectives say they have identified two persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.