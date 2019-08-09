Police are investigating what they believe to be a series of cat mutilations in Everett this summer.

Everett Animal Services began receiving reports of dead cats in North Everett in June. Only the limbs were recovered in most cases, and officials initially believed the cats were killed by other animals. But an examination by a veterinarian last week found evidence that the limbs may have been intentionally removed, according to a statement from Everett Police.

Police have provided the following dates and locations of discoveries of cat remains and are asking those with information to contact their tip line at 425-257-8450.

June 13 in the 2200 block of Rockefeller Avenue

July 13 in the 3300 block of Rockefeller Avenue

July 15 in the 3300 block of Rockefeller Avenue

July 27 in the 2200 block Rockefeller Avenue

Aug. 7 in the 3600 block of Federal Avenue

Everett Animal Services generally recommends keeping cats indoors but says all cats, whether kept indoors or allowed outside, should have identification.

Animal-cruelty crimes have been tracked by the FBI since 2016, in response to studies that have linked animal abuse to other crimes. Some prominent serial killers had histories of animal abuse, according to the FBI.

Police in Olympia are still investigating a string of cat mutilations from last summer, which left residents suspicious and scared.