Sammamish Police are investigating a string of racist and anti-Semitic graffiti that has appeared in red spray paint on cars, garages, fences and mailboxes in the East King County city this past week.

The graffiti, which includes swastikas and the n-word, has been centered on the Klahanie neighborhood, a residential area on the southern edge of the city.

Graffiti was found in at least 17 places over the course of several days, according to the Issaquah Reporter.

“The Sammamish Police are investigating this hate crime,” the Sammamish City Council said in a joint statement. “We want it to be perfectly clear that Sammamish, this community, our community, will not stand for this kind of behavior.”

Within the past several years, racist or anti-Semitic graffiti has also been painted on a Capitol Hill synagogue, a Central District church, a West Seattle home and two houses in Ballard.

Hate crimes in Washington increased by 32 percent in Washington in 2017, nearly double the rate by which they increased nationally, according to FBI data. In Seattle, hate crimes nearly doubled, from 118 reported incidents in 2016 to 234 in 2017.

“We are deeply troubled by the recent racist and anti-Semitic events in Klahanie and are actively monitoring the situation,” the Pacific Northwest region of the Anti-Defamation League said, in a prepared statement Friday. “We cannot and will not accept acts like this that seek to divide our community.”