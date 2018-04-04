A roommate of the woman found her body in their apartment Tuesday afternoon, according to police. They lived with a third person, the woman's partner, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Redmond police are investigating the apparent murder of a 26-year-old woman found dead in her apartment Tuesday evening.

Detectives found the womandead with “significant signs of violence” in a room of the apartment around 9 p.m., according to Redmond police spokeswoman Andrea Wolf-Buck. No arrests have been made, and police are now processing evidence to pinpoint a suspect, or suspects. Medical examiners have not yet publicly identified the woman.

The woman lived in the apartment, located in the 18700 block of Redmond Way, with her female partner and a male roommate, according to the police spokeswoman.

The roommate, who is cooperating with the police investigation, discovered the body after opening the door to the couple’s room after not hearing from them in a couple days, Wolf-Buck said.

The whereabouts of the dead woman’s partner are unknown.

“We are looking to speak with her partner,” Wolf-Buck said Wednesday afternoon from the complex, which she described as sprawling with dozens of units and two stories. “We’re concerned for her welfare, as well, because there are so many unknowns.”

Further details on that woman, such as her age and name, were not immediately available.

Police are not considering her a suspect at this point, Wolf-Buck said.

Police did not release details of the woman’s injuries or whether any weapon was found.

“We’re still in the early stages of the investigation,” she said.

The King County Medical Examiner, who arrived to the apartment Wednesday morning, will identify the woman’s body and formally determine her cause of death, she said.