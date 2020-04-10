A man was killed in a shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown International District Friday night, a fire official said.

Police responded to the area of 8th Avenue South and South King Street, said Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo. First-responders performed live-saving measures on the man, but were unsuccessful, Cuerpo said. The man was believed to be in his 40s.

The shooting was not connected to an earlier incident in the Central District, said Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating the incident, he said. No one has been arrested.

No further details were immediately available.