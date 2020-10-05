Police are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed a 67-year-old man in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood Friday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of First Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 10:25 p.m., after someone driving a silver Hummer H3 SUV hit the man and fled the scene, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The driver was last seen going east on Holgate Street, police said.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, and later died from his injuries.

The incident is one of two fatal hit-and-run crashes Friday evening, a police spokesperson said Monday. The other occurred earlier that night at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in Rainier Valley, when a gray car hit and killed a pedestrian around 8 p.m. The car was fleeing from a fatal shooting scene near the Atlantic City Boat Ramp in the Rainier Beach area, police said.

No further information was immediately available about any of the incidents, the police spokesperson said. Detectives are asking anyone with details about the Sodo hit-and-run to call 206-684-8923.