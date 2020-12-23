Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s East Queen Anne neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North around 7:15 p.m., said Detective Patrick Michaud, a spokesperson. He didn’t have any more information about the victim or the events that preceded the crash.

No arrests have been made, he said.

Traffic was blocked in the southbound lanes on Aurora Avenue North while detectives investigated the scene.

No further information was immediately available.