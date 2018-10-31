Pieces of the explosive device landed more than 100 feet away, police said. There were no injuries.

An explosive device detonated near downtown Bremerton Wednesday afternoon, damaging a parked vehicle but causing no injuries, according to Bremerton police.

Police responded to the explosion in the 800 block of 6th Street at about 1:45 p.m. Parts of the device landed more than 100 feet away on the sidewalk near the Kitsap Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter, the department said in a news release.

Police are seeking a suspect described as a male wearing a green jacket and dark baseball cap who may have a tattoo under one of his eyes, the release said.

The explosion caused a small chip in the exterior of a building and a dent about the size of a fist in an unoccupied parked vehicle, the department said.

Investigators believe evidence at the scene is “consistent with a low explosive powder,” but that has not yet been confirmed by a lab, according to the release.

The Washington State Patrol and FBI are assisting with the investigation.