Police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in downtown Seattle that left a man in critical condition.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Third Avenue around 11:15 p.m., after a passerby found a man who had been stabbed, according to the Seattle Police Department. They provided aid to the man until Seattle fire medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

The man remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit Wednesday afternoon, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said.

Officers tried to ask the man about suspect information, but he was “unable to speak due to his injury,” police said.

The department’s homicide/assault unit is investigating the stabbing. No further information was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with details about the incident to contact the department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.