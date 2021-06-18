Police are investigating a double shooting in Rainier Valley that sent two people to the hospital Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 9000 block of Rainier Avenue South just before 6 p.m., Seattle police said.

Fire crews responded to the scene and treated two patients, a man and a woman who are both in their 20s. The two were transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

No further information about what led to the shooting was immediately available.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.