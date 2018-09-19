One person was injured in a shooting that appears to be domestic-violence related.

One person was shot Wednesday afternoon near 48th Avenue South and South Director Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m., said Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud. The victim has been transported to Harborview Medical Center, Michaud said. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made and officers were still on scene shortly after 2 p.m., Michaud said.

The scene is about two blocks from Rainier Beach High School. Police said the incident appears to be a domestic-violence situation with no connection to the school.

Police said the suspect, a woman in her 20s with red hair and wearing a red shirt and blue pants, fled the area on foot. She is believed to be a former girlfriend of the victim, police said.

This is a developing story.