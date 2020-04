The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Burien shooting that left a 35-year-old man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

Officials responded to the 400 block of South 152nd Street, the sheriff’s office tweeted around 9:40 p.m. The man, who was shot in the head, was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

A K9 team searched the area, but didn’t locate the suspect.

The incident marks the second shooting in Burien in two days.

No further information was immediately available.