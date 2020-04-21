The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Burien shooting that left a 35-year-old man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

Officials responded to the 400 block of South 152nd Street, the sheriff’s office tweeted around 9:40 p.m. The man, who was shot in the head, was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

A K9 team is on its way to the scene to search the area. No arrests have been made.

The incident marks the second shooting in Burien in two days.

No further information was immediately available.