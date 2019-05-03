Seattle police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Central District on Friday night, according to a tweet from the department.

The woman was shot at 23rd Avenue and Cherry Street around 8:30 p.m., then drove herself to 28th Avenue and East Yesler Way and flagged down a passing ambulance, said police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said in an email.

Garfield Community Center was under lockdown for around half an hour as police investigated, a receptionist said.