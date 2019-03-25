Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the back outside of a South Delridge market Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the department.

The victim, who is around 30 years old, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Police responded to calls that a man had been shot in the 9400 block of 16th Avenue Southwest shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. Witnesses told officers they saw a car speed away from the scene, but officers are still developing a vehicle description, according to police.

There were no other victims, according to police.