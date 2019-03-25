Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in South Delridge Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

The victim, who is around 30 years old, was being taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

The man was shot in the 9400 block of 16th Avenue Southwest, and there were no other victims, according to police.

Officers investigating after man shot in 9400 block of 16 Ave SW. No other victims at this time. Working to develop a suspect description. More information when it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 25, 2019

